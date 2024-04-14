3 best dressed college hoops players during Wooden Awards 2024 ft. $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

The Wooden Awards 2024 were a treat for every college basketball fan in the country. Stars from different programs descended on the Los Angeles Athletics Club to attend the annual gala to celebrate the best among them. Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes bagged the Women's Player of the Year for the second straight, while Purdue's Zach Edey achieved the same feat in the men's section.

Every attendee was dressed to impress at the gala, with athletes going all out in their dresses. We bring you a list of the three best-dressed college basketball stars from the night in the city of Angels. The list features Clark and a couple of other players.

3 best-dressed college hoops players at the Wooden Awards 2024

1) Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark was the star attraction for the Wooden Awards 2024 on Friday. She attended the gala in a stunning red dress that stole the show for the fans. Several snaps of her in the dress surfaced on social media and won the hearts of the spectators.

Clark won the John R. Wooden Women's Player of the Year award for this season. She led the Hawkeyes to their second successive national championship game this year. However, the team fell against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who remained undefeated throughout the whole season.

On the personal front, the $3.4 million NIL-worth (according to One3) star broke the all-time NCAA scoring record. She is expected to go first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

2) Zach Edey

Zach Edey was the star for the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023–24 season. He won the Best Male Player of the Year award at the Wooden Awards in 2024.

He attended the gala in a black blazer and pants with a khaki shirt, creating a great contrast. For that, he is second on the three-person list.

The Boilermakers made it to the national championship game on the men's side after a dominant season, thanks to Edey’s performances. But the team lost it to the defending champions, the UConn Huskies, who became the first team to win back-to-back titles in 17 years.

3) Hannah Hidalgo

Hannah Hidalgo’s freshman season ended with the rookie becoming a star for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hidalgo was selected as the Wooden All-American at the Wooden Awards 2024 in recognition of her performance.

She came to the Los Angeles Athletics Club dressed impeccably in a stunning black dress. It was her first time attending the gala but it sure didn't feel like it.

Hidalgo excelled as the Fighting Irish advanced to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16, just three steps away from the national championship game. However, Notre Dame lost to the Oregon State Beavers.

