WATCH: Caitlin Clark nails down her SNL presence with hilarious souvenir for Michael Che after paying homage to WNBA legends

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is regarded as someone who will change the shape of women's basketball. After a glorious four-season career with the Hawkeyes, Clark is now moving on to the WNBA after announcing her declaration.

But before she gears up for the transition, Caitlin Clark captured the interest of fans once again during her recent appearance on the SNL show. Clark had a hilarious skit prepared for her appearance, along with comedian and actor Michael Che.

Initially, the Iowa star showcased her respect for all the WNBA legends, stating that their contributions to the game are the reason she has achieved this status of greatness. She showed her gratitude to these legendary players before her for "laying down the foundation" for her success in women's basketball.

"I'm sure it will be a first big step for me. But it's just one step for the WNBA," Clark said. "Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Lesley, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation."

Clark then went on to hilariously gift Michael Che a pink apron which she exclusively signed. Che, in turn, replied that he was "excited to gift it to his girlfriend", to which Caitlin Clark jokingly clarified that he is not in a relationship with anyone.

Watch the SNL skit here:

During her final season with the Hawkeyes, Clark went on to set several personal records, including becoming the NCAA all-time leading scorer by beating Pete Maravich's record. She also led her team to a Big Ten title, after which they made it to the NCAA tournament finals against South Carolina.

Unfortunately, Clark could not win a national championship during her four-season collegiate stint as the Hawkeyes lost to the Gamecocks in this season's tournament final following a loss to the LSU Tigers last year.

NBA legend Allen Iverson heaps praise on Caitlin Clark

Ahead of the upcoming WNBA draft, NBA legend Allen Iverson heaped praise on the Iowa star for her exhilarating collegiate career. Iverson stated that Clark was an excellent overall player who not only scored a lot of points but also was very team-oriented in her game.

"Shoot the blood out of the ball. It was a pleasure watching her. I've never seen anything like it, and just how aggressive she is and not just in scoring basketball, getting her teammates involved as well. I think she's so great for the game."

