What is the Wooden Award in college basketball? All we know about the prestigious trophy

The Wooden Award is one of the most prestigious awards in college basketball. It's given annually to men's and women's basketball players who excelled during the NCAA season.

Forty-six men's cagers have won the Wooden Award since it was first held in 1977, while 14 female players have received the accolade since 2004. Let's dive deeper into the accolade by exploring the criteria for judging the nominees and the past winners of the prestigious trophy.

What is the Wooden Award in College Basketball?

Duke's Zion Williamson won the Wooden Award for men's basketball in 2019.

The Wooden Award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year in men's and women's basketball. It's named after John Wooden, who won the National Collegiate Player of the Year in 1932 while playing at Purdue and guided UCLA to 10 national titles as coach.

The Players of the Year for men's basketball are selected by a panel of 1,000 college basketball experts who come from the nation's 50 states. The women's version of the trophy is voted by 250 sportswriters and sportscasters around the US.

For the men's side, the 26-man National Advisory Board selects the 20 players who have excelled during the season and meet the criteria established by the Award's founders. As for the women's side, the 12-member National Advisory Board picks 15 candidates who are included in the ballot.

The winners of the Wooden Award are the players who receive the most votes for both genders. They are announced following the national championship game.

What are the criteria for the Wooden Award?

Anthony Davis won the Wooden Award in 2012.

According to the Wooden Award website, the National Advisory Board picks and seeds the candidates for each category.

The players selected are certified by the university that they've met the criteria for the award. They include: candidates must be full-time students in their college or university; they must be full-time students that have a cumulative grade point average of 2.00 since enrolling in their school; must exhibit excellent on and off the court character; a team player that excels in both offense and defense and candidates are being evaluated on their performance in the entire season.

Has anyone won the Wooden Award twice?

Sabrina Ionescu was a two-time Wooden Award winner in 2019 and 2020 when she was playing for Oregon.

Since its inception in 1977, only two men's basketball players have won the award twice.

The first was 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson, who won back-to-back Wooden awards in 1982 and 1983 while playing for Virginia. Forty-one years later, another seven-foot-four player duplicated Sampson's feat as Purdue's Zach Edey was voted the Wooden Award winner for being the outstanding men's basketball player in 2023 and 2024.

The women's side has had more two-time winners with seven. They are LSU's Seimone Augustus (2005-06), Tennessee's Candace Parker (2007-08), UConn's Maya Moore (2009 and 2011), Baylor's Brittney Griner (2012-13), UConn's Breanna Stewart (2015-16), Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (2019-20) and Iowa's Caitlin Clark (2023-24).

Wooden Award winners by year

MEN WOMEN Season Player School Season Player School 1976-77 Marques Johnson UCLA 1977-78 Phil Ford

North Carolina

1978-79

Larry Bird

Indiana State

1979-80

Darrell Griffith

Louisville

1980-81

Danny Ainge

BYU

1981-82

Ralph Sampson

Virginia

1982-83

Ralph Sampson

Virginia

1983-84

Michael Jordan

North Carolina

1984-85

Chris Mullin

St. John's

1985-86

Walter Berry

St. John's

1986-87

David Robinson

Navy

1987-88

Danny Manning

Kansas

1988-89

Sean Elliott

Arizona

1989-90

Lionel Simmons

La Salle

1990-91

Larry Johnson

UNLV

1991-92

Christian Laettner

Duke

1992-93

Calbert Cheaney

Indiana

1993-94

Glenn Robinson Purdue 1994-95

Ed O'Bannon UCLA 1995-96

Marcus Camby UMass 1996-97

Tim Duncan Wake Forest 1997-98

Antawn Jamison North Carolina 1998-99

Elton Brand Duke 1999-2000

Kenyon Martin Cincinnati 2000-01

Shane Battier Duke 2001-02

Jason Williams Duke 2002-03

T. J. Ford Texas 2003-04

Jameer Nelson Saint Joseph's 2003-04 Alana Beard Duke 2004-05

Andrew Bogut Utah 2004-05

Seimone Augustus LSU 2005-06

JJ Redick Duke 2005-06

Seimone Augustus LSU 2006-07

Kevin Durant Texas 2006-07 Candace Parker Tennessee 2007-08

Tyler Hansbrough North Carolina

2007-08 Candace Parker Tennessee 2008-09

Blake Griffin Oklahoma 2008-09 Maya Moore UConn 2009-10

Evan Turner Ohio State 2009-10 Tina Charles UConn 2010-11

Jimmer Fredette BYU 2010-11 Maya Moore UConn 2011-12

Anthony Davis

Kentucky 2011-12 Brittney Griner

Baylor 2012-13

Trey Burke Michigan 2012-13 Brittney Griner Baylor 2013-14 Doug McDermott Creighton 2013-14 Chiney Ogwumike Stanford 2014-15 Frank Kaminsky Wisconsin 2014-15 Breanna Stewart UConn 2015-16 Buddy Hield Oklahoma 2015-16 Breanna Stewart UConn 2016-17 Frank Mason III Kansas 2016-17 Kelsey Plum Washington 2017-18 Jalen Brunson Villanova 2017-18 A'ja Wilson South Carolina 2018-19 Zion Williamson Duke 2018-19 Sabrina Ionescu Oregon 2019-20 Obi Toppin Dayton 2019-20 Sabrina Ionescu Oregon 2020-21 Luka Garza Iowa 2020-21 Paige Bueckers UConn 2021-22 Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky 2021-22 Aliyah Boston South Carolina 2022-23 Zach Edey Purdue 2022-23 Caitlin Clark Iowa 2023-24 Zach Edey Purdue 2023-24 Caitlin Clark Iowa