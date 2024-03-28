Shaquille O'Neal shares analyst's take on Caitlin Clark playing for today's 'soft' NBA over WNBA

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of Caitlin Clark’s biggest admirers over the last two years. The LA Lakers legend has often given props to the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star for her mind-boggling talents. O’Neal is looking forward to seeing her play pro ball after her senior year of collegiate hoops.

Clark has grabbed her fair share of the headlines in basketball over three years. She dragged the Hawkeyes to the Final Four last season but lost in a feisty game to eventual champs LSU Tigers. This season, Iowa is on track to meet its nemesis again aat the same stage.

Caitlin Clark has said that she's on her farewell tour in the NCAA. She will likely be the No. 1 pick in next month’s WNBA Draft. While most are excited for her to join the women’s league, a handful are entertaining the idea that she could go somewhere else.

Shaquille O’Neal shared on Instagram what Rob Parker said in his podcast about what Clark is capable of doing:

“I am convinced that Caitlin Clark could play in today’s ‘soft’ NBA.”

Shaquille O'Neal seemingly agrees with Rob Parker's assertion that Clark can play in the NBA.

Over the last two decades, some analysts have observed that the NBA has gone increasingly “soft.”

The rules have been changed to favor the offensive player to give the game a jolt of excitement and free-flowing speed. While scoring numbers have gone up at historic rates, some have noticed how different the game has been since the rough-and-tumble days of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Does Caitlin Clark have what it takes to play in the NBA?

The six-foot, 150-pound Caitlin Clark may have the skills to thrive in the NBA. But she might not have the stature and size to survive a grueling 82-game schedule, which includes half of it on the road.

Players in the league are bigger, more physical and more athletic than anything she has ever faced before. Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Parker may be right in their assessment that the NBA has gone soft, but Clark might not be built for it.