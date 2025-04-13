Paige Bueckers' AAU coach Tara Starks highlights UConn star's confidence with hilarious childhood story 

UConn star Paige Bueckers is often in the spotlight, and given the Huskies' national championship win, she is entering the WNBA draft with a huge amount of anticipation. Bueckers' confidence is often on display, and not only on the court, but in her personal life too.
Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach Tara Starks has known Bueckers for many years, and on Sunday, The Athletic shared her telling a story that highlighted the UConn star's confidence.
Starks recalled a barbecue she held in her backyard, when a 14-year-old Paige Bueckers hilariously rapped every word of “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill, alongside Starks' daughter and some friends:
“Paige always thought she had more rhythm than anybody in the room,” Ms. Starks said. “She always thought she was fresh, and that’s what makes her unique.”
Her self-confidence is often observed on the court as well, and Bueckers won her first NCAA championship title in her final college season. She helped the UConn Huskies to an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, recording 17 points and six rebounds as the program claimed its 12th national championship.
This season, Bueckers has averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53.4 FG%, and she is the projected No. 1 pick for the WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers is set to change her look for the WNBA draft
As Paige Bueckers gets ready for the WNBA draft on Monday, she has hinted at some personal changes, beginning with her hairstyle. The UConn star spoke to "Nightly Kids" earlier this week and was asked if she would continue wearing her iconic double braids for the draft in New York:
"I think it's time for a switch up," Bueckers responded. "The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now."
Bueckers is gearing up for the next chapter in her career, which is expected to be marked by the Dallas Wings selecting her with the first overall pick.
