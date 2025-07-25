Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and more - Kaleena Smith and 3SSB circuit stars choose which WNBA All-Stars they'd swap lives with

Kaleena Smith was among the many high school prospects from across the country who took the hardwood at the 2025 Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to showcase their developing talents. These individuals represent the next wave of basketball talent, poised to potentially leave their mark on the collegiate and professional scenes.On Thursday, Overtime Select posted a video on Instagram that asked Smith and some of her fellow 3SSB circuit stars which WNBA All-Stars they would trade places with if given the chance, and the answers varied. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Kaleena Smith, who plays for the Seven Days in the 3SSB circuit, was the first to give her response.&quot;Probably Paige (Bueckers), cause she is a rookie and she's doing very well this season — so probably Paige,&quot; Smith said.Her teammate, Emilia Krstevski, also picked the former UConn star to swap lives with in the WNBA.Meanwhile, Eve Long, one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, selected All-Star captain Napheesa Collier.&quot;Napheesa Collier, because she is so tough and she was MVP,&quot; Long said.Nation Williams, another of the 3SSB's top talents, went with the No. 1 pick in last year's WNBA draft.&quot;Caitlin Clark, just because you know, she can shoot from so deep. Everyone loves her, I'd say Caitlin,&quot; Williams said.Other answers included A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, due to their obvious talents and dominance on the court.Kaleena Smith adds Syracuse Orange offer to growing list of college optionsKaleena Smith, the top player in the 2027 class, has received an offer from Syracuse University, adding to her already impressive list of collegiate suitors. On Tuesday, Smith announced the offer on Instagram, adding a picture of Otto, Syracuse's mascot.&quot;After having a great conversation with (head coach Felisha Legette-Jack) &amp; (assistant coach Caleb Samson), I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Syracuse !! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡🧡,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaleena Smith already has offers from top schools like UConn, South Carolina, LSU, USC, UCLA, Iowa and more. She led the Seven Days AAU program to the Adidas 3SSB title this week, while earning the MOP honor.