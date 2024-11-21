Paige Bueckers drops 1 word for Geno Auriemma’s GOAT walk

UConn Women's Basketball endorsed coach Geno Auriemma as the "GOAT." The 70-year-old, who is in his 40th season with the team, became the winningest head coach in men’s and women’s Division I college basketball on Wednesday.

UConn posted a photo of Auriemma walking the red carpet with a goat, with the caption:

"The GOAT with a goat."

UConn star Paige Bueckers reacted to the photo with one word on Instagram.

"Perfection," she wrote.

IG/Paige Bueckers

Auriemma led the Huskies to an 85-41 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Bueckers contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Geno Auriemma becomes the winningest coach in NCAA history

Auriemma secured his 1,217th career win with UConn's victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday at Gampel Pavilion, setting a new NCAA record. He surpassed legendary former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most wins in college basketball, including men’s and women’s programs.

VanDerveer, who retired in April, previously held the record with 1,216 wins, surpassing former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s mark of 1,202 last season.

UConn honored Auriemma’s historic milestone with a celebration featuring his family and former players, including stars like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Napheesa Collier and Kelly Faris.

"Everything about Connecticut basketball is special," Auriemma told SNY's Chelsea Sherrod. "The crowd tonight and the fanbase. Our former players, everyone here just treats it, unlike any other place in the country. To be able to have that accomplishment here, you can't ask for a better scenario."

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme gifted the coach a framed Huskies jersey with the number 1,217.

Auriemma also thanked all the players he had ever coached for the impact they had made in his life and career.

Auriemma has led UConn to 11 NCAA Championships, the most championships by any basketball coach. He has also led the Huskies to six perfect seasons since he joined the team in 1985.

