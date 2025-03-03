Paige Bueckers drops 1-word reaction to UConn legend Nika Muhl pulling up on her senior day

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers played the final regular season game of her college career on Sunday. Matched up against the unranked Marquette Golden Eagles, the No. 5-ranked team in the country showcased their might in a 92-57 blowout win to finish with an unbeaten Big East conference record of 18-0 and a 28-3 overall record.

Bueckers showed out for the Huskies faithful as she dropped a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 27 minutes of action. The star hooper seemed to have been inspired, playing in front of her family, friends and former teammates, including Seattle Storm's Nika Muhl.

The 23-year-old WNBA player posted a video of herself on her Instagram stories. She was wearing a Bueckers jersey and was sitting just behind the scorer's table.

"Twin rep," Muhl captioned her story.

The graduating star then reposted this Instagram story on her account.

"Twin," Bueckers wrote with a blue heart emoji while sharing the video.

(Image credits: Instagram/@PaigeBueckers)

Much to the delight of Muhl and the rest of the UConn home crowd, Bueckers and Co. successfully finished the regular season with a win as they look to ramp up for postseason play. They are chasing a national championship, something that has eluded the program since 2016.

The 2025 Big East conference tournament will kick off for the Huskies on Saturday, March 8, and they will face the winner of the St. John's - Butler matchup, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

What did Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl achieve together with the UConn Huskies?

Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl in 2022. - Source: Ben Solomon, Getty

Nika Muhl played for the UConn Huskies from 2020 to 2024, where she shared the backcourt with Paige Bueckers in several games throughout her stint. The duo started all games together in the 2023-24 season, serving as the perimeter 1-2 punch for the squad. Muhl was Bueckers's primary playmaker whenever the UConn star looked to score, she ended her career as the program's all-time assists leader.

The duo took the Huskies to NCAA Final Four appearances in 2021, 2022 and 2024, even reaching the championship fixture in 2022. Despite not winning the national title together, they consistently dominated the Big East conference, racking up regular season and tournament titles throughout their tenure.

