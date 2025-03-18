Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction to Azzi Fudd’s celebratory snaps from UConn’s Big East Championship game

By Shayni
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:12 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisville at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisville at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The UConn women’s basketball team is on its way to reclaiming its position at the top of college basketball. With an elite roster led by senior Paige Bueckers, the team has all the tools needed to dominate the NCAA Tournament. After nearly a decade without a national title, the Huskies are poised for their best shot at glory since 2016.

The 6-foot guard has been unstoppable this season, averaging 19.0 points and 4.9 assists per game. Her leadership and court vision have transformed the Huskies into a legitimate title contender. Especially when sharpshooter Azzi Fudd and freshman sensation Sarah Strong are firing on all cylinders.

Following UConn’s Big East Championship win, Fudd took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a series of photos with the caption:

"Big East Baddies Balled Out."
The three-time Big East Player of the Year chimed in with a simple comment:

"🥳 <— that’s you."
Paige Bueckers commented on Azzi Fudd&rsquo;s celebratory snaps
Paige Bueckers commented on Azzi Fudd’s celebratory snaps

The photos captured some of the most memorable moments from the game, featuring both action shots and candid team celebrations. UConn’s dominance in the Big East was undeniable this season. They went through conference play with an undefeated 18-0 record. That's where they secured both the regular-season title and their 12th consecutive Big East Tournament Championship.

UConn’s statement wins and championship aspirations

The Huskies made some major victories, including a 5-3 record in Quad 1 games and seven Quad 2 wins on the other. However, the game that caught fans' attention was with No. 4 South Carolina, 87-58 at Colonial Life Arena. The win sent a clear message to the rest of the country—UConn is back and ready to compete at the highest level.

FOX Sports analyst Kim Adams echoed that sentiment during UConn’s victory over Creighton, praising their form heading into March Madness.

"They’re playing as well as anyone in America right now," Adams said. "They have all the pieces to win it all."

For Paige Bueckers, this could be her last dance in a UConn uniform, making this tournament run even more significant.






