Paige Bueckers drops 3-word caption as she partners with Azzi Fudd for audio giant's soothing ad

UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd teamed up for an ad campaign for Bose's new products. On Thursday, Bueckers shared the video on Instagram with both players wearing matching white Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

Bueckers tagged Bose in the caption and left a three-word message:

"Love this game @bose."

The commercial opens with Bueckers and Fudd gearing up for a shooting session inside UCon's practice facility. It then transitions to the pair hitting jump shots, headphones on, completely at peace and blocking out their surroundings, highlighting the noise-cancelling technology of the Bose headphones.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Bose in March last year. They also shared their thoughts on the power of music in a conversation with Bose.

"Music I probably use every day as a way to find peace," Bueckers said (as per Bose's website).

"I think it's also important … that I have those moments to myself where I can just enjoy my alone time with my music," Fudd added.

Moreover, the duo played the 'Whisper Challenge' game, which involves guessing what the other player is saying by reading their lips with the headphones on. Bueckers won the game without much trouble, while Fudd had a tough time understanding what Buerkers was saying.

The funniest moment came when Bueckers said "Leaping Lizards" and Fudd had it completely off saying "Zipping the Shirt." Here's the video:

Has UConn found Paige Bueckers' successor?

It's almost inevitable that Paige Bueckers will be declaring for the WNBA Draft. Her last update (February) was that she was going ahead with her plan, so staying on at UConn another year seems somewhat unlikely. That leaves a massive void in the Huskies' offense.

The 6-foot-0 senior has remained a dominant scorer throughout her college career and is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. Bueckers, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year, has been the primary engine behind UConn's success in recent years. So it is a significant challenge for the Huskies to replace a player of her caliber.

Somehow, the Huskies always manage to fill the gaps left by high-profile exits, as they did for Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. The likeliest candidate to step up and fill Paige Bueckers' shoes is freshman Sarah Strong. While Bueckers is a guard, Strong is a 6-foot-2 forward who has shown immense potential in her debut season.

The Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina native is averaging 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 57.5% from the field.

