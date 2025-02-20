Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction to ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl’s glamorous outfits

Paige Bueckers was among the people who were impressed with Nika Muhl's photoshoot for League Fits. The magazine's Instagram page posted on Wednesday a series of snaps of Muhl in different glamorous outfits, with Bueckers leaving a comment about her former UConn teammate's fashion shoot.

Bueckers dropped a two-word reaction for Muhl, who dazzled in front of the camera during a shoot in Zagreb, Croatia, early this year. The Seattle Storm star wore five outfits for the magazine photoshoot, with Muhl looking stunning in each one of them.

Paige Bueckers liked what she saw from her friend Nika Muhl.

"Twin fitted," Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers commented on an Instagram post from League Fits Magazine featuring former UConn teammate Nika Muhl. Source: Instagram/@leaguefits

Nika Muhl has been known for her fashion sense, with GQ Magazine naming her in October as the "Most Stylish WNBA Player." She defeated Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink for the honor. Both Muhl and Brink are recovering from serious knee injuries.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn Huskies past Seton Hall Pirates in Big East clash

The fifth-ranked UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to four games on Wednesday night, crushing the Seton Hall Pirates 91-49 at Walsh Gymnasium. Five players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who remained unbeaten in Big East play.

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to victory, scoring a game-high 23 points. She shot 8-for-13 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Bueckers came close to recording her second double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds. She also had five assists and two steals in the rout.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the UConn Huskies dribbles the ball past Bree Hall #23 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the third quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena on February 16, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Bueckers made history in the win over Seton Hall, passing legend Diana Taurasi on the all-time scoring list for UConn women's basketball. She is now ranked ninth on the list with 2,158 points, passing the 2,156-point mark set by Taurasi during her career in Storrs.

Fellow starters Kaitlyn Chen and Sarah Strong also contributed in UConn's latest victory, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. Aubrey Griffin and Ashlynn Shade delivered off the bench, combining for 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

Azzi Fudd added seven points for the Huskies, who improved their record to 25-3. They will next face the Butler Bulldogs on the road on Saturday.

