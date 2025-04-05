Paige Bueckers drops hilarious response to Geno Auriemma's post-game praise after dominant win vs UCLA

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the No. 2-seeded Huskies past the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins 85-51 in the Final Four of the Big Dance on Friday. Bueckers had a quiet night after a stellar NCAA Tournament so far, tallying 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ad

The Huskies led by 20 points at halftime and were dominant throughout. UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised his team's performance during his press conference. During her postgame news conference, Huskies star Paige Bueckers gave a hilarious answer when asked about Auriemma's words of praise for the team.

"I mean, we haven't watched film yet," Paige Bueckers said. "So, that will probably answer that. But just trying to minimize our mistakes and try to make up for it by how hard we play, how much we communicate. We fill the gaps and the holes for the gaps in our defense and just the rotations.

Ad

Trending

"But we are trying to get better even from this performance for the game on Sunday. So, just not being complacent with what we did tonight and trying to continue to get better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Geno Auriemma hails Paige Bueckers support system

Paige Bueckers has flirted with winning the national championship during her five-year UConn Huskies career with last year's controversial loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the most harrowing of the close shaves.

This season, Bueckers has the support of Azzi Fudd, who tallied 19 points and one assist, and Sarah Strong, who registered 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists against the UCLA Bruins even when Bueckers had a quiet night.

Ad

During his postgame news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma was full of praise for the support system surrounding Bueckers and how they were powering the Huskies' quest for a national championship.

"Going into this weekend, we felt we had the best opportunity [to win a championship] that we could have in the last five, six years, seven years, maybe, and that it wasn't relying all on one person and that person had to play exceptionally outstanding game in order for us to win it all," Auriemma said.

Ad

"If Paige has the kind of game that she had today in the previous couple of years, it would be almost impossible for us to win. And yet today look what happened. So we have more pieces. That obviously has the majority of the reason why we're here."

Paige Bueckers has the chance to finish her college basketball career with a fairytale ending against the South Carolina Gamecocks and she has the support system to make it a reality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here