Paige Bueckers earns final chance to eclipse Caitlin Clark in NCAA tournament history

When UConn faces South Carolina in the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For Paige Bueckers, this is more than a title game, it’s a shot at history.
A win would give her something Caitlin Clark never claimed: an NCAA championship. Clark reached back-to-back title games in 2023 and 2024 but fell short both times - first to LSU, then to South Carolina.
Even in a loss, Bueckers could still make headlines. If Bueckers scores 32 or more points in the 2025 NCAA Championship game against South Carolina, she’ll break Caitlin Clark’s all-time NCAA Tournament scoring record of 492.
Bueckers heads into the title game with 460 points after UConn’s win over UCLA. One more big night, and she’ll stand alone at the top.
The Huskies are peaking at the perfect time. And if this run ends with a title, Paige Bueckers might finally get her moment on the ladder, scissors in hand.
Paige Bueckers gets her shot at redemption
UConn crushed top-seeded UCLA 85–51 in the Final Four, powered by Sarah Strong’s breakout performance and Azzi Fudd’s early shooting spree. The win, UConn’s largest ever in a Final Four or title game, sends a loud message before Sunday’s national championship clash with South Carolina.
Paige Bueckers, the face of the team, didn’t have to carry the load this time. She scored 16 points and ran the offense in cruise mode.
Freshman Strong led all scorers with 22 points, stepping up when it mattered most. Fudd’s hot start buried UCLA early, and the Huskies never looked back.
Now, Bueckers stands one win from the title that slipped away in 2022. That loss came at the hands of South Carolina, as Dawn Staley’s squad held UConn to 49 points.
Since then, the Huskies have rebuilt through setbacks and injuries. This year’s team has weapons, experience and a rising star.
Also Read: Paige Bueckers drops hilarious response to Geno Auriemma's post-game praise after dominant win vs UCLA
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here