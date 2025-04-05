Paige Bueckers earns final chance to eclipse Caitlin Clark in NCAA tournament history

When UConn faces South Carolina in the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For Paige Bueckers, this is more than a title game, it’s a shot at history.

A win would give her something Caitlin Clark never claimed: an NCAA championship. Clark reached back-to-back title games in 2023 and 2024 but fell short both times - first to LSU, then to South Carolina.

Even in a loss, Bueckers could still make headlines. If Bueckers scores 32 or more points in the 2025 NCAA Championship game against South Carolina, she’ll break Caitlin Clark’s all-time NCAA Tournament scoring record of 492.

Bueckers heads into the title game with 460 points after UConn’s win over UCLA. One more big night, and she’ll stand alone at the top.

The Huskies are peaking at the perfect time. And if this run ends with a title, Paige Bueckers might finally get her moment on the ladder, scissors in hand.

Paige Bueckers gets her shot at redemption

UConn crushed top-seeded UCLA 85–51 in the Final Four, powered by Sarah Strong’s breakout performance and Azzi Fudd’s early shooting spree. The win, UConn’s largest ever in a Final Four or title game, sends a loud message before Sunday’s national championship clash with South Carolina.

Paige Bueckers, the face of the team, didn’t have to carry the load this time. She scored 16 points and ran the offense in cruise mode.

Freshman Strong led all scorers with 22 points, stepping up when it mattered most. Fudd’s hot start buried UCLA early, and the Huskies never looked back.

Now, Bueckers stands one win from the title that slipped away in 2022. That loss came at the hands of South Carolina, as Dawn Staley’s squad held UConn to 49 points.

Since then, the Huskies have rebuilt through setbacks and injuries. This year’s team has weapons, experience and a rising star.

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

