Paige Bueckers feels divine intervention on Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi potentially playing for UConn: "Kobe's watching over us"

Paige Bueckers finally got her moment. After five years at UConn, she ends her college career with a national championship, the first of her storied journey.

Ad

Bueckers played like someone on a mission, delivering three straight 30-point performances, from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four, to help snap Connecticut’s nine-year title drought.

On Sunday, she played a pivotal role in the Huskies' national championship game against South Carolina, marking her final appearance in a UConn jersey.

Following the victory, she spoke of feeling a divine presence throughout the week, particularly connected to Kobe Bryant’s late daughter, Gigi, who had once dreamed of playing at UConn.

Ad

Trending

She mentioned her mother’s hotel room number: 824, a nod to both of Kobe’s jersey numbers.

“There have been times this whole weekend and throughout the whole tournament I feel like God has really shown himself,” she said. “My mom staying in room 824 which are both of Kobe's numbers and stuff like that.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also felt the presence of her late friend Abby and paid tribute to former teammate Amaya Battle, whose mother passed away this season.

“Kobe’s watching over us,” Bueckers told reporters. “Gigi’s watching over us. Abby... and everybody. I felt their presence for sure.”

Bueckers is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, cementing her legacy as one of UConn's all-time greats.

Ad

Paige Bueckers finally got what she had long waited for

From the moment Paige Bueckers was crowned the future of women’s college basketball as a high school star, this moment felt inevitable. She won national player of the year as a freshman and carried the weight of that hype through years of change.

She ended her college career in storybook fashion on Sunday. Bueckers, together with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, propelled UConn to an 82–59 win over South Carolina in the NCAA championship game, sealing the Huskies’ 12th national title.

Ad

When the UConn star checked out of the game for the last time, Bueckers smiled wide, raced to her coach and cried into his shoulder.

Also Read: "I hate you": Paige Bueckers' first words to Geno Auriemma after UConn wins national title

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here