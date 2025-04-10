Paige Bueckers gets 100% real on "overcoming adversity" in her journey to an NCAA title

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers cemented her legacy as one of the greatest players in program history by leading the Huskies to a national title. On Sunday, her squad blitzed the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks by an astounding 23 points, 82–59, to win the NCAA championship.

The fourth-year standout appeared on the "Today" show on Tuesday, where she reflected on the challenges she overcame en route to her first and only national title in her final collegiate season.

"It was a journey of resilience, of overcoming adversity," Bueckers shared. "I wouldn't trade it for the world just because it became such a beautiful story and remarkable journey of ups and downs, highs and lows of keeping the faith, of working extremely hard. I really wouldn't trade it just to have that overwhelming sense of gratitude for life." (0:38)

"The appreciation for everything that comes your way and then to cap it off with this — it's just been an amazing journey."

Bueckers also went viral for wearing one of the nets from the championship game. She only recently took it off, much to the delight of the Geno Auriemma-coached team.

"Yeah, it's my favorite necklace ever," she said. (0:17)

Along with the national title, Bueckers and the Huskies also claimed their 11th straight Big East regular-season and tournament titles earlier in the year, finishing 37–3 overall and 18–0 in conference play.

Paige Bueckers on the "power of friendship' within UConn

Later in the interview, Paige Bueckers was asked about the visible camaraderie among her and her teammates throughout the 2024–25 season. The Hopkins, Minnesota, native embraced the viral “power of friendship” label that social media users had applied to the UConn Huskies.

"I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won basically with the power of friendship. It's so accurate, just how much we love each other, just how much we're connected, how much we've been through as individuals, as a team, how much it's bonded us and helped us become national champions," Bueckers shared. (1:06)

"So, I wouldn't trade it for anything," she concluded.

Paige Bueckersnow prepares for the 2025 WNBA draft, scheduled for Monday, April 14, where she is expected to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick. In her senior season with the Huskies, she led the team with 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

