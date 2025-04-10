Paige Bueckers gets candid on what she'll miss the most and least about UConn HC Geno Auriemma: "He's annoying but yeah you love him for it"

The media can't get enough of Paige Bueckers after she led the UConn Huskies to their 12th national championship on Sunday. The UConn star made a guest appearance on "Today," with Bueckers making some candid remarks about coach Geno Auriemma during Wednesday's episode.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked Bueckers what she's going to miss the most about Auriemma and the least about her coach. She drew some laughs from the hosts with her reply.

"Most and least, probably together, his sarcasm, sense of humor, his quick-wittedness," Bueckers said (Timestamp 2:21). "He’s annoying but yeah you love him for it."

Host Willie Geist earlier asked Paige Bueckers about her relationship with Geno Auriemma and what that means to her. The two of them shared an emotional embrace during the closing stages of UConn's win over South Carolina.

“It means everything," Bueckers said (Timestamp 1:45). "He doesn’t tell you he loves you much, so you got to appreciate the times when he does.”

Guthrie commented that Auriemma's reasoning is that Bueckers didn't tell him 'I love you back.' She then explained her dynamic with the legendary coach.

"No, I told him I hated him but that’s the relationship we have. Just a relationship of tough love, of him molding me and shaping me to be a better basketball player, to be a better human being."

"I think he’s taught me how to be a leader, which is something I want to take with me for the rest of my life. Just what he’s meant to me, what he’s meant to the whole program, the state of Connecticut, women’s basketball, the sport in general. He’s one of the greats, for sure."

Recapping Paige Bueckers' performances in the national championship game

Paige Bueckers reached the national championship game twice in her illustrious career, with the UConn Huskies star posting a 1-1 record in those contests. Her first NCAA title game appearance came in 2022 when the Huskies faced Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Target Center in Minnesota.

Bueckers failed to capture the title in her home state, with South Carolina recording a 64-49 victory in the finals. She was the only player to score in double figures for UConn, dropping 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. It was a disappointing defeat for the Huskies, who lost for the first time in a national championship game.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the UConn Huskies holds the trophy after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Paige Bueckers and Auriemma gained revenge on South Carolina three years later when they locked horns in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. She scored 17 points in her last collegiate game to help UConn record an 82-59 victory.

