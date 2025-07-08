UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd shared her view of the Dallas Wings’ clash against the Phoenix Mercury on social media. In a packed house, Fudd showed her support for Wings star Paige Bueckers. The Dallas Wings suffered a 72-102 loss to the Phoenix Mercury but Bueckers had something to smile about.

In a show of support, Bueckers' close companion and widely rumored girlfriend, Fudd, was in the arena, cheering for the Wings guard as she shared a photo on Instagram with a pink heart emoji.

“💗,” Fudd reacted.

Paige Bueckers’ ‘GF’ Azzi Fudd shows up for Wings star’s support as Mercury emerge victorious - Image source: Instagram/azzi35

Though the Wings couldn’t hold off the Mercury, Bueckers put up 11 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 27.3% in 24 minutes on the floor. This season, the 23-year-old has averaged 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Wings sit 7th in the Western Conference with a 6-14 record.

Phoenix Mercury’s Natasha Thomas put up a triple-double, posting 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. The victory marked the third time in five games that the Mercury scored over 100 points, improving their record to 13-6. Forward Satou Sabally missed her first game of the season due to a right ankle injury.

For Dallas, JJ Quinerly led the team with 18 points, while Aziaha James contributed 15. Dallas was missing two of their usual starters, Arike Ogunbowale, out with a left thumb injury, and DiJonai Carrington, sidelined due to a rib issue. This win appeared to be revenge for the Mercury, who lost 98-89 to the Wings on Thursday.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd seen in sweet behind-the-scenes moment at WNBA game

Azzi Fudd was once again in the stands to support her longtime friend and former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers on Monday. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the two were seen sharing a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment that quickly caught attention.

Fudd was spotted holding hands with Bueckers in a video filmed inside the arena, a gesture that fueled even more buzz around their relationship. Bueckers and Fudd have developed a reputation for their chemistry, both on and off the court. From filming TikTok dances to showing up for one another at big life events, their bond appeared to capture fans' attention.

Since then, Fudd has been a regular presence at Bueckers’ professional games since Bueckers’ WNBA draft. Monday’s appearance at the Wings-Mercury game, despite the loss for Dallas, became more about the connection between the two stars.

Azzi Fudd is set to return to UConn for her final college season and has been projected as a top-five pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

