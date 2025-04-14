“Paige Bueckers looks tiny next to Kiki Iriafen”: Fans react as WNBA draft stars Hailey Van Lith, Georgia Amoore and more strike a pose 

The WNBA draft will be held at Manhattan Cultural Center, New York, on Monday, just a week after the UConn Huskies were crowned national champions. Huskies standout Paige Bueckers, who led her team to the natty win, has long been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 pick in the ceremony that will be televised on ESPN from 7:30 P.M. E.T.
Sixteen prospects expecting to be drafted were invited to the ceremony. They include TCU's Hailey Van Lith, USC's Kiki Iriafen and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, among others.
On Monday, the WNBA on X posted a clip of the 16 stars taking pictures together before the ceremony.
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the clip.
Some fans gave their takes on individual players.
"Feels like Paige is still sleepy," one fan tweeted.
"Georgia Amoore the steal of the draft," another fan tweeted.
"Paige looks tiny next to Kiki," one fan tweeted.
WNBA Draft tickets double in price
According to Ticketmaster, prices for the lowest-tier general admission tickets to the 2025 WNBA draft will retail at $99 which is double ($49.99) what fans had to pay to attend last year's event during which superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were drafted. According to the WNBA, general admission tickets to the event sold out last week.
Speaking on the matter during an interview with ESPN on Friday, Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith highlighted the increase in fan interest in the WNBA and its incoming stars.
"People follow superstars and follow talent, right?" Smith said. "And the household names that now exist within women's sports, and specifically in women's basketball and the NCAA Tournament, there's people that are coming up to me talking about the freshman class.
"And the fact that those are the questions being asked right now really point to such an incredible future of that continued growth in viewership and attendance."
The increased interest in the women's game has seen a corresponding increase in ticket prices for WNBA games. According to Vivid Seats, ticket prices have almost doubled from $135 to $203 this coming season.
The 2025 WNBA draft class is headlined by several players with considerable fan bases from college basketball, including popular UConn star Paige Bueckers and TCU Horned Frogs standout Hailey Van Lith.
