Paige Bueckers makes her feelings clear on Unrivaled’s impact on exposure, coverage and money for women’s hoopers

In the Unrivaled's postgame interview following a doubleheader on Monday, UConn star Paige Bueckers shared her feelings on the new three-on-three women's league.

"For women to be able to have the opportunity to play in the offseason here in the United States and just continue to make money, continue to grow the game, continue to get that exposure and just the media coverage and the support, you see it just continue to grow the game of women's basketball, and I think it's very exciting," Bueckers said. (0:27)

Bueckers reflected on the differences between the Unrivaled and women's basketball in college and the WNBA. The league, consisting of 36 players, including Angel Reese and Kayla McBride, made its debut on Jan. 17.

"It's different than normal five-on-five in the WNBA and college basketball," Bueckers said. "The three-on-three aspect of it is extremely fun to watch."

Bueckers has already announced her plans to enter the WNBA draft following this college season. The senior guard is averaging 19.0 points per game for the No. 5 UConn Huskies and is a top-ten finalist for the 2025 Lieberman Award, an award she received as a freshman.

Despite being focused on the final season of her college career, Bueckers is also already looking ahead. She has an NIL deal with Unrivaled and will play with the league in 2026.

“It’s super cool. Obviously you want to plan for the future, but your feet are living in the present,” Bueckers told The Associated Press in August. “To be part of that which is something that’s so much bigger than myself.”

Paige Bueckers on bidding farewell to UConn

The young basketball star has become one of the main faces of women's college basketball in recent years, and she knows there's still work to be done at UConn before she transitions to the WNBA and Unrivaled.

"Obviously I feel a sense of urgency. It's definitely National Championship or bust," Bueckers told SNY's Chelsea Sherrod in October. "That's always been the case here at UConn. ...

"Every single day I get to wake up, it's one day closer to my career being over, which makes you want to enjoy it, embrace it and have a whole bunch of fun."

Bueckers continues exceeding expectations, matching her career-high in field-goal percentage this season at 54.4% and limiting her turnovers to a career-low of 1.3 per game.

In a few short months, Bueckers will bid farewell to her college career and move on to the WNBA and Unrivaled, but until then, she will look to make a lasting impact in her senior season at UConn.

