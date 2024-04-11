Paige Bueckers outfits: 5 times UConn star guard wowed fans with her outfit choices

Paige Bueckers quickly became one of the most popular hoopers in college basketball and went on to win many hearts because of her impressive gameplay.

Beyond her on-court success, she's gained a significant following on Instagram, posting outfit pictures. While often seen in her jersey, she sometimes ditches her uniform for stylish attire.

Let’s look at the five best outfits of Paige Bueckers

#1 A stylish combo

Paige Bueckers scored high points from her fans when she wore a pair of olive green pants with a white top, a textured black button-down, and a cross-body bag. She finished her comfortable yet stylish look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. The young hooper added some fashion to her trip to Italy in this ensemble.

#2 Croatian comfort

The next outfit that wowed many of her fans was when she paired a spotless white pant with a blue sleeveless sweater vest. She matched the blue color of her vest with her sneakers and added layered necklaces to her look. The series of pictures showed Bueckers in Croatia, spending time with her family and friends by exploring the scenic views of the country.

#3 A sporty fit

In another one of her outfits, Paige was seen shining in a black and silver, sleeveless puffer jacket from The North Face under which she wore a bubblegum pink shirt. The Huskies hooper paired the puffer jacket and shirt with black sweatpants by Supreme. The outfit was, again, comfortable and stylish for an athlete like her.

#4 Decked in pink

Paige Bueckers rocked two stylish New York looks, both featuring plenty of pink. In the first, she paired salmon pink shorts with a white tank top, pink sneakers, and a colorful handbag. The second ensemble included heavily ripped denim, a pink and red flannel, and a white crop top.

#5 Comfort in style

When Paige Bueckers inked an NIL deal with a footwear brand, she decided to wear another one of her most comfortable attire: a black long-sleeved crop top and a pair of warm sweatpants with the footwear she was endorsing.