What is Paige Bueckers ethnicity? Taking a closer look at UConn guard's nationality and background

After suffering from injuries in the past two seasons, Paige Buecker, the UConn Huskies' star guard, finally led her team back to the Final Four with a stellar performance in the 80-73 win against the USC Trojans. Bueckers registered 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on 47.8% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

What is Paige Buecker's ethnicity?

Paige Bueckers is the sole child of Amy Fuller and Bob Bueckers, both of whom are white and American, making the UConn star ethnically white and American. They divorced when she was three years old.

Bob Bueckers is a software engineer who trained his daughter in basketball until she was in seventh grade. He got remarried to Moe Roberts and has a son, Drew Bueckers.

The UConn star's younger brother, Drew, is biracial and is the child of Moe Roberts, who is black. Bueckers has advocated for 'Black Lives Matter' in the past to stand in solidarity with her half-brother.

Amy Fuller tied the knot with Scott Fuller, with whom she has two children, Lauren and Ryan. She lives in Montana.

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers receives dad's support

Paige Bueckers rose quickly in college basketball as the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2020 when she joined UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.

She quickly justified the hype and was named the National Player of the Year as a freshman before her next two seasons were disrupted by season-ending ACL injuries.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with CT Insider, Bob Bueckers revealed the advice that he has given to his daughter throughout her college basketball career.

“It has been surreal, but I think if she continues to stay true to herself, there are no boundaries for where she can go,” Bob Bueckers said.

“Obviously health plays a big part in that as an athlete. But even if she wasn’t an athlete, if she stays true to herself, which I believe she is doing and is really engrained in her entire personality, she’s going to be an agent of change.”

Uconn will next face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four matchup.

Paige Bueckers has already announced that she will return to UConn for another year, and Huskies fans will hope that she can lead her team to a national championship.