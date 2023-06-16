Who are Paige Bueckers' parents, Amy Dettbarn and Bob Bueckers? A glimpse into the UConn star's personal life

Paige Bueckers has had a storied career already at just 21, but there's always another glass ceiling to break through.

She has already been named high school player and athlete of the year and was a unanimous first team All-American in 2021. She has scooped up most of the personal awards as well, winning the John Wooden, Naismith and Big East Player of the Year as a freshman.

Bueckers has said time and time again that her support structure, name-checking her parents, is what made her what she is. She comes from an athletic family and her parents, Amy Dettbarn and Bob Bueckers, have an athletic background.

Paige Bueckers' parents

Paige Bueckers' father, Bob Bueckers, coached her in basketball during her elementary school, drilling her in the fundamentals. Although he shifted towards technology settling for a career in software engineering, Bob Bueckers was a high school basketball prospect as a point guard.

Bob Bueckers introduced his daughter to several sports, including football, baseball and soccer, but she stuck with basketball despite his best efforts.

Her mother, Amy Dettbarn, on the other hand, participated in track and field and cross country at the University of St. Thomas.

The combination of such athletic genes should explain her flawless athleticism.

Her family divided when her parents divorced when Paige was three years old. She remained in custody of her father, while her mother moved to Montana and got remarried as did her father later on.

As a result of her father's remarriage, Bueckers has three step siblings: two brothers, Drew and Ryan, and a younger stepsister, Lauren.

Buecker's grandparents, JoAnn and Steve Dettbarn, are close to their gifted grandchild and often came to see her games.

Alongside these relationships, Bueckers is extremely tight with childhood friend Jalen Suggs, now an NBA player with the Orlando Magic.

Paige Bueckers' other causes and interests

Paige Bueckers caught the chairity bug and has been known to support several charitable causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement. She also hosts a charity basketball clinic named "Buckets with Bueckers" for young athletes, catering to Montana and Minnesota.

Bueckers has been at the forefront of the NIL ruling, earning a significant amount of revenue from her social media presence and basketball prowess. She was named in the Fortune 40 under 40 list in 2022 and was the first college student to sign a deal with Gatorade.

When Paige Bueckers declares for the 2024 WNBA draft, you can be sure that her supportive family will be right by her side.

