Paige Bueckers uploaded a compilation of fun snaps of herself and her teammate Isuneh, aka Ice Brady, on account of her birthday on May 28th. The pictures showed them having fun on the court and in various other places.

Paige also wrote a special message for her friend in her first Instagram story, which showed them enjoying their time together off the court. The message read:

"Happy birthday to my Icey."

In her second story, while sharing snaps of their on-court moments, she wrote:

"I love you. You already know how it is."

Ice Brady always wanted to join the UConn Huskies because the team's coach, Geno Auriemma, led them to four consecutive national championships in the mid-2010s. Auriemma was excited to bring her onto the squad and talked about Brady's resurgence in the last campaign. This followed a hitch when she was benched before the 2022-23 season due to an injury, spending a year in rehab. During the Huskies' media days, he said:

“Now don't get me wrong, she (Brady) hasn't played college basketball and there's some issues that are going to rise and all that. But anytime a kid can make shots from the perimeter, score in the lane, (is a) really good passer; she just has that kind of game.

“And it's a great complement to, you know, to Aaliyah (Edwards) and Aubrey (Griffin) and Carol (Caroline Ducharme) and some of the other guys that we have.”

Brady averaged 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes of the 39 games she played last campaign. Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady will return to play for the Huskies for another season of women's college basketball.

Pop star announced team that should pick Paige Bueckers in 2024 WNBA draft

Bueckers did not declare for the 2024 WNBA draft to play her final year of college basketball. But that is not stopping fans and celebrities from predicting where the star hooper will land.

The Golden State Valkyrie is one of the two teams that will join the WNBA next year. When asked onstage which player the team should pick, singer Kehlani said that Bueckers would be the perfect choice.

"I’mma say Paige Bueckers," Kelani said. "Be on the right side of history, Paige."

The athlete will now aim to win a national championship with the Huskies before possibly declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft.