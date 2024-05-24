Paige Bueckers is the frontrunner for the #1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. She is a two-time All-American first-team and a national player of the year (2020-21). Bueckers had the numbers to declare for the draft this year, however, she decided to opt into her last collegiate season.

As the basketball world waits another year to give Buecker' a Caillin Clark-like treatment, singer Kehlani desires the Golden State Valkyrie to draft the UConn Huskies guard. When asked about the players the Valkyries should eye for their first-ever WNBA season, Kehlani said:

"I’mma say Paige Bueckers," Kelani said. "Be on the right side of history, Paige," she added.

The Valkyries are the first of the two teams aligned to join the global league in the coming years. The team will play its first game at San Francisco's Chase Center (shared with the Golden State Warriors) and is actively looking for its first general manager, head coach and roster.

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies in points, assists and steals in her freshman year, garnering top NCAA honors. Apart from the Naismith POY, she won the John R. Wooden and the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Award. Her next two were marked by a decrease in her production and her absence from the 2022-23 campaign due to a torn ACL.

However, the dynamic guard came strong, generating her best season last year. She improved on both ends of the court as she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks

Drafting Paige Bueckers will be a challenging task for the Valkyries

Kehlani's advocation for Paige Bueckers comes right after the UConn star complimented Golden State's color scheme for their merchandise. A WNBA entry with the Bay Area team could mark a unique beginning for Bueckers.

However, there is a possibility that the Valkyries might not be in the spot to call shots on the Huskies' guard.

When the WNBA added Chicago Sky in 2006, they were given rights to the sixth pick in the draft. A similar instance appeared in 2008 when a fourth-round pick was granted to Atlanta Dream.

Given that, there are chances that Valkyries' best picks will come out of the lottery. As Bueckers is a top candidate in the 2025 draft, she will be long gone until the Golden State team gets the opportunity.

The earliest information on Valkyries' draft holdings will be announced in December 2024 through the expansion draft.