“Prettiest colorway ever”: Projected no.1 pick Paige Bueckers is hyped for Golden State Valkyries

Paige Bueckers is among the many talented players who have played a part in the recent boom of women's basketball. The UConn star is also among the many people who have shared their thoughts on the WNBA's next expansion team.

On Tuesday morning, the Golden State Valkyries revealed their logo and color scheme. They are one of two new expansion teams in the WNBA and will debut in 2025.

After seeing the Valkyries' team colors, Paige Bueckers instantly became a fan. She reposted some of their gear on X (formerly Twitter), picking them as the best colorway in the league.

Expand Tweet

The Valkyries are going to be the WNBA affiliate for the Golden State Warriors moving forward, sharing a home arena, Chase Center in San Francisco.

Will Paige Bueckers end up with the Golden State Valkyries?

Paige Bueckers praising the Golden State Valkyries' attire is interesting as they could end up being her future team. Looking at history, incoming teams have been assigned a top pick.

It has never been the top overall selection, but incoming teams have picked in and around the top five. The most recent instance was back in 2008 when the Atlanta Dream entered the WNBA. They were awarded the No. 4 pick along with assembling their team through the expansion draft.

If the Valkyries are also given a top-five selection, it opens the door for them to have a shot at Paige Bueckers. Still a year away, the UConn guard could be among the top prospects in the 2025 class.

After missing her entire junior season due to injury, Bueckers returned in dominant fashion this year. Across 39 games, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. If Bueckers is able to replicate this kind of production next season, it could land her at the top of draft boards.

As an expansion team, the main way Golden State will fill out their roster is via the expansion draft. Each WNBA team will have an allotted number of players they can protect, with the rest becoming available. From there, the Valkyries will select unprotected players from each team to build their squad.