Paige Bueckers Stats Today: How did UConn star fare vs South Dakota State in March Madness 2nd Round? (Mar. 24)

Paige Bueckers erupted for a game-high 34 points to lead No. 2 UConn to a 91-57 win over No. 10 South Dakota State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament on Monday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Ad

The 6-foot guard shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and made all her three attempts from the free-throw line in 29 minutes of relentless basketball. She also added three rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Bueckers went to work early, scoring 12 points, including 10 straight in less than two minutes to help UConn gain a 19-14 lead after falling to a 10-4 deficit in the game's opening minutes.

Ad

Trending

The senior playmaker added nine points on four jumpers, which included a 3-pointer, to increase the Huskies' lead to 15 at the half. She also had two assists and one steal in the second quarter, as UConn took control of the encounter.

Bueckers drilled 11 points in a fiery third quarter for the Huskies, who outscored the Jackrabbits 29-8 and took a 72-36 spread. She also contributed two rebounds, one assist and two steals in that stretch.

Ad

The guard went cruise control in the payoff period, dishing off an assist to Azzi Fudd, who made a 3-pointer, and closing out with a jumper at the 3:51 mark to give UConn an 86-46 lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma replaced Bueckers with 3:38 left and the crowd gave a standing ovation in her final game at Gampel Pavilion.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's win over South Dakota State:

Read more: What happened to JuJu Watkins? Exploring reasons behind USC star exiting game vs Mississippi State

Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong help Paige Bueckers, UConn secure Sweet 16 berth

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong also delivered in offense to help Paige Bueckers solidify her big game for UConn in the second round of the 2025 March Madness.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fudd dropped 17 points, on 6-for-12 shooting and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, along with one rebound and two steals while Strong tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for the Huskies.

UConn's win arranged a Sweet 16 clash with No. 3 Oklahoma, who demolished last season's runner-up Iowa 96-62. The Huskies made 57.6% of their shots, including 44.4% from the 3-point line.

The Geno Auriemma-coached team was outrebounded 33-28 but dominated the assists department 23-12. The Huskies had 12 steals and forced 25 turnovers, from which they scored 35 points on those miscues. They had 44 inside points and were 9-3 ahead in fastbreak points.

Ad

What did you think about Paige Bueckers' performance against South Dakota State? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here