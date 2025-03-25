What happened to JuJu Watkins? Exploring reasons behind USC star exiting game vs Mississippi State

The injury bug has struck JuJu Watkins again. The USC star exited the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday night as suffered a right knee injury in the second round of the 2025 March Madness.

The unfortunate incident occurred with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter when Watkins was in a fastbreak situation. She was about to take off for a layup when she suddenly fell to the floor, holding her right knee.

The USC players immediately surrounded JuJu Watkins, who rolled around in pain. Silence engulfed the crowd at Galen Center as team staff checked on the injured Watkins, who was carried off the court into the Trojans' locker room.

It was a gut-wrenching blow for the Trojans, who got off to a fast start against Mississippi State. USC opened the game with a 13-2 run before Watkins' knee injury.

The USC Trojans were among the NCAA title favorites after winning the Big Ten regular-season title and finishing second in the Big Ten Tournament. They entered the NCAA Tournament with a 28-3 overall record and started this year's March Madness with an emphatic 71-25 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the first round.

Watkins dazzled in that round-of-64 clash, scoring a game-high 22 points. She shot 8-for-17 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. The sophomore guard also had eight boards, three steals and two dimes in 28 minutes of action.

Watkins had three points, two assists and one rebound before exiting the game against Mississippi State. All of her points came from the free-throw line. The Trojans persevered without their key star, taking a 28-8 lead after the first quarter. They continued piling on the pressure in the second quarter, building a 50-27 lead at the break.

JuJu Watkins' injury troubles in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

This wasn't the first time that the injury bug struck JuJu Watkins in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She was seen holding her left hand during the first half of their win against UNC Greensboro.

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb holds USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins’ hand after she injured her knee in the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

To make matters worse for Watkins, she also rolled her left ankle during the third quarter of that first-round clash. She continued to play, though, despite the injuries, and was part of USC's starting lineup against Mississippi State.

