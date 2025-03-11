Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Creighton? (March 10)

Paige Bueckers put up 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to lead UConn to a 70-50 win over Creighton in the 2025 Big East Tournament final on Monday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

The six-foot guard shot 7-of-14, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line in 38 minutes to become the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. She went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line for the Geno Auriemma-coached team, who captured its fifth-consecutive Big East Conference regular season-tournament double.

The fifth-year senior out of Hopkins, Minnesota started strong, producing eight points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block to spark a 27-11 UConn surge in the first period. She breached double figures in the second quarter when she buried a triple, giving UConn a 35-15 edge with 4:04 left before the break.

Bueckers added two rebounds and an assist to come up with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block at the half.

The senior put up eight points, two rebounds and one block in the final frame to solidify UConn's grip of the lead and was subbed out with 1:39 left when the outcome was settled.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's win over Creighton:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 38 24 8 3 2 2 7-14 3-6 7-7 0 1

Paige Bueckers steps up in last Big East Tournament

Paige Bueckers stepped up on the big stage before her last NCAA Tournament, leading UConn to three straight victories in the Big East Tournament en route to the team's 23rd Big East Tournament title overall.

Bueckers feasted on her defenders, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. The fifth-year guard shot 55.3% from the field, including a 38.5% accuracy from the 3-point area. She made all her 10 free-throw attempts in the tournament, showing her readiness for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers became the first player to win the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player award three times. When asked postgame what allows her to rise up in big moments, she responded:

"I think just the confidence that I have through my faith, through my teammates, through the coaching staff. The hard work that we put in through the whole entire season. We work entirely for this moment, to shine in March, to play your best basketball in the most important part of the season."

After claiming the Big East tournament title, Bueckers and UConn will still have one more mission to accomplish — to help the Huskies win their 12th national title and first since 2016.

What can you say about Paige Bueckers' performance against Creighton? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

