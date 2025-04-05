Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star perform vs UCLA in Women's March Madness Final Four (Apr. 4)

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers was once again a driving force in her team's all-important victory earlier on Friday. Her steady production propelled her national-title hungry squad to a 34-point blowout of the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins, 85-51, for their NCAA Final Four matchup as they are now a win away from their ultimate goal.

Ad

In 31 minutes of playing time, Bueckers posted 16 points on 7-of-17 overall shooting, five rebounds, two assists and three steals as the Geno Auriemma-coached team now advanced to this year's national championship.

Although the graduating star started the hotly contested fixture off shakily, Bueckers found the bottom of the net with her jumper at the 4:02 mark of the first period for her first score. She was efficient in defense throughout the quarter for her team as she got a couple of rebounds and a steal. Eventually, another Bueckers jumper capped off the Huskies' strong start, 23-13, at the end of one.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers tried to be more aggressive to open the second quarter, but it was to no avail as UConn continued on with their blistering run. After some time on the bench from playing pesky defense, the senior finally scored at the 1:56 mark to balloon her squad's lead to 15 points, 37-22. With an assist and more defense to cap off the first half, the Huskies led by a dominant 20, 42-22, after the first half.

Ad

To open the third period, Bueckers looked like she found her footing as after a steal, she immediately converted another basket at the 9:02 mark. Throughout the third frame then, the Hopkins, Minnesota native was everywhere on the floor with her scoring, playmaking and defense as the Bruins tried their best to keep up. Still, UConn was with a sizeable edge, 60-37, heading into the final frame.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the fourth quarter, Paige Bueckers kept pushing the pace with a jumper to open the period. The spitfire scorer then stayed reserved throughout the frame as it seemed as though the finals berth was already going into the Huskies' way. With this, Bueckers opted to sit out for the remainder of the game as UConn booked their national title game with a score of 85-51.

Take a look at Paige Bueckers' final stats for Friday.

Ad

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 31 16 5 2 3 0 7-17 0-3 2-3 0 2

Ad

Paige Bueckers is one win away from her first and likely only national championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite being hailed as one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time, Paige Bueckers is yet to win the national championship. The closest she's ever got is when the Huskies lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 64-49, in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Bueckers is now looking to close out her college career strong with a national title, given that she is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The UConn Huskies now set their sights towards a rematch of the 2022 finals against the Gamecocks for the 2025 national championship game on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here