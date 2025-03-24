Apart from her leadership role for the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers is also spearheading the program's culture. Her latest stint involves supporting freshman Jana El Alfy during her Ramadan fasting. Muslims observing the ninth month of the Islamic calendar do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset.

To ensure the center does not go by the day hungry, Bueckers wakes up before dawn and cooks a meal for Alfy. The school's latest Instagram post covers the star guard's gesture. It even mentions the time when Bueckers had to bang on Alfy's door to wake her up before sunrise.

"Jana's teammates have been supporting her as she fasts during March Madness ❤️," the caption of the post read.

Fans reacted to Paige Bueckers' heartwarming gesture in the comment section:

"Paige is the most genuine caring person ever. idk how anyone can hate her," a fan commented.

"Maaaaaan she's too real for this," a user wrote.

"Masha Allah...May Almighty Allah reward paige beyond measure and Continue to bless her.," another fan added.

More fans reacted to Bueckers' support for Jana El Alfy:

"Why is my first reaction “of course she does…”?" a user commented.

"Top tier roommate and teammate!! Love Paige Buckets 🙌👏," a fan wrote.

"Paige is very deep in her faith so this aligns with who she is and how she walks through life. May god continue to bless them both ❤️," another user added.

Fans react to Bueckers' support for Jana El Alfy during the month of Ramadan | via @uconnwbb/ig

Paige Bueckers and UConn prepare for the second-round NCAA matchup

Paige Bueckers led UConn to its 30th Big East Conference tournament championship, also earning them the No. 2 seed in the Spokane 4 region. They defeated the No. 15 Arkansas State 103-34 in the first round and will now face the No. 10 South Dakota State on Monday.

Bueckers' full impact is yet to be seen in the 2025 NCAA tournament. Since the Huskies dominated the first-round game, she played only 22 minutes and scored 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

While the Jackrabbits are the Summit League champions in the second round, they do not pose an elimination threat to Geno Auriemma's squad.

