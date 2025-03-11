Paige Bueckers unlocks new milestone after UConn wins fifth consecutive Big East title

UConn's Paige Bueckers will likely go down as the best player in Big East history. The senior guard played a key role as the Huskies won yet another conference title. Bueckers won her third Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player award, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

Ad

At Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, Bueckers stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in UConn's 70-50 victory over Creighton. ESPNW celebrated her accomplishment by sharing a post on Instagram that highlighted Bueckers's dominance in the conference.

Ad

Trending

Paige Bueckers has scored 20 or more points in six straight conference tournament games dating back to last year, which is the longest streak by a UConn player since 2000. The post also mentioned that the Hopkins, Minnesota native has never lost to a Big East opponent in her career, going 66-0 against conference foes in games she has played.

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma react to the senior guard's historic achievement

Paige Bueckers addressed the significance of her latest honor — winning the Big East MOP award for the third time — during her post-game press conference.

Ad

"It's very cool," Bueckers said (2:32). "It's hard to do something that's never been done at UConn before. I feel like everything's been accomplished, so I'm grateful, I'm blessed."

"But it's really a team achievement, a team award, a testament to the coaching staff, my teammates, who do a whole bunch for me, so I'm able to go out there and perform alongside them," she added.

Ad

Ad

"I think Sarah (Strong) should've got it," Auriemma said while laughing when he was asked about Bueckers's honor. (via an X post from SNY). "I'm just saying that because somebody will write it, she'll hear it, she'll read it, then I'll have to deal with it, which will be fun."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The UConn coach then explained how he always expects someone other than his top star to win the award and stated that the Big East tournament could only be won with contributions from several players.

"So I'm always expecting who's going to be that other person, that's what I was saying about Sarah," he continued. "Paige is so good and she does so many things, but in another time and another year, the things Sarah did would be (worthy of) Most Outstanding Player. That's how you win this tournament, you need more contributions from more people.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here