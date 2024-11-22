Paige Bueckers uses 2 words to describe Chris Dailey’s impact on UConn team for 40 years

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has summed up assistant coach Chris Dailey’s impact on the team with two simple yet profound words:

“The glue.”

She posted to her Instagram story to give Dailey flowers after spending 40 years next to head coach Geno Auriemma in Connecticut.

Paige Bueckers calls Chris Dailey "the glue" within the UConn organisation (Screenshot via @paigebueckers / Instagram)

A historic night at Gampel Pavilion

November 20, 2024, was a night to remember for UConn women’s basketball. The Huskies not only celebrated a historic victory but also honored two individuals who have defined the program for four decades.

Trending

As Geno Auriemma claimed his record-breaking 1,217th career win—surpassing Tara VanDerveer for the most victories in NCAA basketball history—the night also served as a tribute to his enduring partnership with associate head coach Chris Dailey.

The record-breaking victory was attended by more than 60 former players, gathering to celebrate 40 years of teamwork, resilience, and excellence led by Auriemma and Dailey.

Since joining forces before the 1985-86 season, the duo has transformed UConn from a little-known program into a juggernaut, amassing 11 NCAA championships and countless accolades along the way.

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers on the importance of Chris Dailey

During practice earlier in the week, Paige Bueckers was asked about Dailey’s contributions to the program and what Auriemma might be like without her by his side.

“Lost,” she said. “Every man needs a woman to be around and keep him in check. They’re a great duo because they both bring different things to the table. They help each other be better. … There’s not one without the other.”

Dailey is the team’s moral compass, a mentor to players, and a steadying force for Auriemma himself. Over the years, she’s been the tough-love coach who pushes athletes to their limits while also being a source of encouragement and wisdom during difficult times.

Together, Auriemma and Dailey have built a program that doesn’t just win games—it shapes champions on and off the court. Their dynamic partnership is rooted in mutual respect, accountability, and a shared vision for greatness.

“Chris has been by my side for every win, every championship, every moment,” Auriemma said during the post-game celebration. “There’s no UConn women’s basketball without Chris Dailey.”

There's zero doubt that the two are currently molding another future star in Paige Bueckers as she closes out her career at UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here