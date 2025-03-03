Paul Finebaum names the men's basketball coach who is under the most heat to deliver a championship

With the college basketball season nearing its end, the race for the NCAA Tournament is taking shape. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes one coach, in particular, is feeling the most pressure to win it all this year: Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson.

During "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum explained that while Sampson is widely regarded as an elite coach, a national championship is the one thing missing from his resume. However, he also pointed out that in college basketball, a title isn’t as essential for defining a coach’s legacy as it is in football.

"I think you can mention Kelvin Sampson because he really has been a top-flight coach," Finebaum said. "He’s had some Houston teams that probably should have won it all. There are always those coaches, but I think in terms of this year, he is clearly at the top of it because I don’t know too many other — [Tom] Izzo has won his national championship, he’s been to a ridiculous amount of Final Fours, but ultimately, there’s that one guy."

Sampson, 69, has coached at Houston since 2014. He has previously coached at Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana, making two Final Four appearances but never securing a national championship.

Paul Finebaum explains how a championship affects a coach’s legacy

Analyst Paul Finebaum also compared the impact of a championship on a coach’s legacy in basketball versus football. He emphasized that while national titles define football coaches, a deep NCAA Tournament run can elevate a basketball coach’s career.

"We see it in football. We don’t see it as much because most of the guys have moved on," Finnebaum said. "But, ultimately, that’s how we define people. I know it’s a cliché you can just rinse, repeat, but national championships are where it’s at. In basketball, a Final Four will take you probably further than anything else."

"But a Final Four, it’s a conversation piece and if Bruce Pearl or Nate Oats never wins a national championship, the day they leave their job it will still be ‘Bruce Pearl, whose brilliant career at Auburn was highlighted by a national championship run in 2019 and let’s say 2025,’" he added.

With conference tournaments just around the corner and Selection Sunday set for March 16, all eyes will be on Sampson and the Cougars chasing their long-awaited championship.

