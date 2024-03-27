Paxson Wojcik has cheeky response to Kylie Jenner dating rumors, UNC guard's agent clarifies situation 

Paxson Wojcik, the guard of the Tar Heels, found himself in hot water when he seemingly suggested that Kylie Jenner slid into his DMs.

After one of the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament wins last week, Comedian Brian McLaughlin asked Wojcik about rumors of the makeup mogul reaching out to him via DMs.

"What do you have to say about rumors that Kylie slid into your DMs?" Brian McLaughlin asked.

Though Wojcik said he could not speak about the situation at length, he quickly mentioned his team would be in LA for the next week.

"I can't speak on it either.," said the 23-year-old hooper. "En route to LA next week though."

The comedian asked him if he knew the Jenners lived in Los Angeles. Paxson Wojcik looked back at the camera, laughed and said:

"No comment."

Though the comedian claimed that a rumor about him allegedly linking up with Kylie Jenner was doing the rounds on the internet, there were no previous reports that alluded to this information.

On Monday, Paxson Wojcik's manager, TJ Beisner, confirmed with TMZ that his client never contacted Jenner, and Wojick “now realizes he was inappropriate with his joking.” Additionally, sources close to Jenner also said that Jenner never contacted Wojcik.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie's older half-sister, revealed the SKIMS All-Stars campaign last month, showcasing six basketball athletes in anticipation of the 2024 NCAA tournament. Among them were Paxson Wokick, Donovan Clingan from UConn, Hunter Dickinson from Kansas, Robert Dilingham from Kentucky, Caleb Love from Arizona, and Jared McCain from Duke.

Paxson Wojcik and North Carolina head to Sweet 16, becoming top bettors' pick

North Carolina won against Wagner in the first round, then defeated Michigan State in the second round, and will face Alabama on Thursday in the Sweet 16. After the first two rounds, bettors are seeing value in them despite being the weakest of the No. 1 seeds when the NCAA tournament started.

Bettors at BetMGM have picked North Carolina as their champion by 13%. They are a 3.5-point favorite over Alabama and are the most-bet team for any Sweet 16 game in terms of number of bets and money wagered.

A prominent name in college basketball, North Carolina nearly clinched a championship just two years ago. Even though they are a No. 1 seed, they are receiving favorable odds because of their perceived weaker position compared to other top seeds. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Tar Heels are appealing to bettors.