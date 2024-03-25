Jared McCain's Duke heroics attract reactions from NBA Star Seth Curry

Jared McCain's love for painting his nails is well-documented. The freshman guard is usually seen flaunting his fingers with different colors of nail paint. During Sunday's tip-off against James Madison Dukes, McCain was seen with his school's colors, blue and white, on his fingernails.

The Duke guard shared the photos from the game on his Instagram with the caption:

"Nails done but my trigger finger itchy🔫 💅 - Drake"

Of the many impressed with McCain's performances arguably included Duke alum Seth Curry, who may have given him a shoutout on X.

McCain's love for nail polish has been met with criticism from fans but it seems like the freshman pays no regard to it. He addressed this during an interview with Complex:

"I mean, at an early age I've always been told to just be myself, like I'm always just gonna be myself and as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it like.

"I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw and I like to get manicures and pedicures. I take care of my body."

"Some of these people hate, I don't know if they do take care of their body... the hate is funny because it's usually grown men most of the time and it's like you're a grown man just hating on a kid."

Jared McCain and CBB analyst Jay Bilas spend time painting nails

Jared McCain and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas enjoyed a spa day as they spent time talking about McCain's love of painting nails and his TikTok fame. When asked how he got into this, the guard replied:

"COVID is when I started doing it. I saw Jordan Clarkson do it first and yeah, from then on I just started getting manicures and pedicures."

For his favorite colors, he said he just goes with what he feels or opts for Duke's colors:

"I usually just go with whatever I'm feeling, especially with whatever team colors. I usually stick with black and white or just the deep blue," McCain said.

After Sunday's win over James Madison, Duke will take on Houston Cougars on Friday in Sweet Sixteen.

