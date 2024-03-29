"People are infatuated with Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock loves 'dynamite' $5 million offer by Ice Cube's BIG3 for $3.1M NIL-valued Iowa superstar

According to journalist Jason Whitlock, Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise has created a "Great Snow White" effect in the WNBA. He also warned that Caitlin Clark is not celebrated in the league.

It is evident that the Iowa star is garnering sponsorships and deals everywhere, as her NIL value has grown to $3.1 million (according to On3).

In his program "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock encouraged Clark to grab the $5 million deal by Ice Cube to play in BIG3 league.

"People are infatuated with Caitlin Clark. Putting her on the court with a couple of guy teammates and a three-on-three game is a way to make people pay attention to women's basketball players," Whitlock said. "This idea of ice cubes and his sponsors. This could be dynamite."

Whitlock further states that Clark's rapid ascent to basketball superstardom has generated excitement, controversy, and envy. The 56-year-old also urged other female basketball players to join BIG3 along with Clark.

"Caitlin Clark needs to take this $5 million and about 10 Other women need to join her and take $250,000 checks to go play the WNBA to go play in the big three in a remade league rules that will have rules that will protect Caitlin Clark's safety and allow her to participate. And I don't care what it looks like. It's just a TV show. It will work."

In his show, Jason says that Ice Cube's $5 million offer for Clark to play a 10-game summer season in his BIG3 league has stirred up some controversy and has caused tension among her female competitors.

Caitlin Clark's staggering deal in 'BIG3'

O'Shea Jackson, known by his stage name 'Ice Cube,' offered a million-dollar deal to Caitlin Clark. The hip-hop mogul, who is also the co-founder of the BIG3 League, wrote on X:

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we?Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Ice Cube appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show," on Wednesday and said they haven't heard back from Caitlin Clark. He further reiterated that the BIG3 league is an extended option for athletes compared to the WNBA and overseas leagues.

“America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet,” Ice Cube said.

