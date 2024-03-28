"It would move the needle in the league": $160M worth Ice Cube drops his verdict on $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark potentially signing with BIG3

The excitement in the world of college basketball has again taken a toll with discussion surrounding, per On3, $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's potential move to the BIG3 league. Amidst all this, hip-hop icon and BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube has commented about this matter on the Pat McAfee show.

As BIG3 Season 7 is going to start soon, Caitlin Clark's potential signing to the league has excited everyone. There is no doubt in saying that she will have multiple offers now on the table because of her talent.

On the Pat McAfee show, per Celebrity Net Worth, $160 million worth Ice Cube talks about how important and impactful Clark's signing would be for the league. He expressed his excitement by saying that:

"This is a special situation and a special player that moves the needle in a lot of different areas like rating, attendance, ticket sales, this that, and others. Of course, our sponsors are very interested in a player like this. So, this is our first look at the player and going after aggressively because we know it would move the needle in the league and that's where we want to be."

On being asked about the details of the offer and the other bonuses that are included in the offer, Ice Cube said:

"We don't wanna be more of a distraction than we are already. We don't wanna talk about the deal. They have the offer and if they wanna sign it, we'll be happy to have her play in the BIG3."

However, the offer for the sensational Caitlin Clark was leaked. It was reported to be worth $5 million and the leak was later confirmed via Ice Cube in a tweet.

There is no denying the fact that Caitlin Clark is indeed the next big thing in women's basketball. She averages 31.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per match this season.

After breaking many records this season, she now has the chance to secure the first NCAA title for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team. They have won their first two rounds and are set to face Colorado in the Sweet 16.

Caitlin Clark gets an offer from Dave Portnoy's to counter the offer from BIG3

Dave Portnoy offers $10M to Caitlin Clark

This doesn't come as a surprise as this is just the beginning. With that potential, Caitlin Clark will get more offers every day. Amidst the offer by Ice Cube from BIG3, Dave Portnoy has now entered the picture.

To counter the $5 million worth BIG3 offer, Dave has now declared, a potential joke, that he will offer $10 million to Clark to the play for his intramural hoops team.

"I'll offer Caitlin Clark $10 million to play on our intramural hoops team," tweeted Dave.

