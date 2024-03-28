"I'll offer Caitlin Clark 10 million": $3.1M NIL-valued Iowa star gets offer to play for Dave Portnoy's Barstool hours after Ice Cube's BIG3 proposal

Caitlin Clark, the guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team, with an NIL-value of $3.1 million, according to On3.com, has taken the basketball world by storm. She has reenergized women's basketball and is the highest-scoring player in Division I history.

Everybody wants Clark to play on their team, and this is not limited to celebrities.

Rapper Ice Cube has recently suggested that Clark could play on a team in his Big 3 league. Her contract would be worth $5 million, and she would play a maximum of 10 games.

But Ice Cube is not the only person who has shown an interest in obtaining Caitlin Clark's services.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, said, hours after Ice Cube made his offer:

"I'll offer Caitlin Clark 10 million to play on our intramural hoops team" @stoolpresidente via X.

Portnoy has, most likely as a joke, offered one of basketball's rising stars $10 million to play for recreational basketball, which is normally played for fun and internal bragging rights, rather than a national championship.

In contrast, Ice Cube's Big 3 league is a legitimate tournament of 3x3 basketball, which is normally played in the men's offseason. The offer to Clark is a genuine offer, and it would allow Clark to play professional basketball in both the WNBA and the Big 3, where she would be the only female player.

But it appears Ice Cube does not want to stop with Caitlin Clark. He wants Clark to be a catalyst for other women to join the league so that they won't have to play abroad, in countries that could potentially pay well but have a poor human rights records.

"And they (female basketball players) should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar," Ice Cube said.

How much may Caitlin Clark make in the WNBA?

If Clark was to accept this offer from Ice Cube to play in his Big 3 league, she would be making $5 million a year.

This would make her the first-ever women's basketball player to earn $5 million.

The highest-paid WNBA athlete this season is Jackie Young, who is also the league's highest-paid player in history. She earns $252,450 a year with the Las Vegas Aces.

In contrast, the highest-paid NBA athlete this season is Steph Curry, who, according to USA Today, earns nearly $52 million a year.

Wages in the WNBA will naturally increase over time, and the arrival of a star like Clark to the league will help this.

But, even with this, Clark will struggle to earn a salary of $1 million.

Offers like the one Ice Cube has given Caitlin Clark do not come around every day, and she'll earn what she might make in 10 years on a WNBA salary in 10 games.

