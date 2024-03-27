“If this was a man, no one would give a sh*t”: College hoops fans slam media’s gender bias against $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has emerged as a legendary figure, for not just women's college basketball, but for NCAA basketball, in general. She has broken several records and might well be on her way to win the national title that eluded her last season. But the college basketball world has pointed out the gender bias that she has to face on social media, despite her achievements.

An X user by the name of Jonathan ‘JC’ Carter posted a few clips of the Iowa Hawkeyes star to suggest some behavior issues. He clarified that he isn't targeting Clark alone and that every player needs to realize that young players look up to them.

Here is what the X user had to say about the issue.

“Caitlin Clark is a talented basketball player, but her behavior during this tournament has been disappointing. We need athletes to set good examples for young people, and CC had the opportunity to be a positive role model but fell short. It’s not just her, players in all sports need to realize that young players look up to them and want to be like them,” the X post read.

Expand Tweet

The college hoops world slammed the media's gender bias against the college basketball legend who is worth $3.1 million, according to On3. Fans suggested that the players in the men's game also behave the same way but are never called out the way she has been. Others also name dropped stars like LeBron James and Draymond Green from the NBA for similar behavior. Here are a few reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Caitlin Clark was the better player this year": Shannon Sharpe names his top pick above Paige Bueckers ahead of Sweet 16

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes make it to Sweet 16

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have continued their dominant run in the ongoing NCAA tournament. The team faced West Virginia after getting past Holy Cross in the first round of March Madness. But even the eighth-ranked Mountaineers weren't a match for the last year's finalists, who are looking to finally win the Natty this season.

Clark, who has the record of most points in a career at the NCAA level for both women and men, dropped another 32 points in her latest appearance. She also registered eight rebounds and three assists as the Hawkeyes won 64-54. In the Sweet 16 round, the team will be up against the Colorado Buffaloes who took care of Kansas State to reach here.

Also read: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has emotional reaction to Iowa's electrifying win against WVU: "Living my dream”

Poll : Do you agree with the fans? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion