$160M worth Ice Cube discloses massive $5,000,000 offer for Caitlin Clark to woo her for the BIG3 league

Ice Cube, the founder of the BIG3 League, revealed on Wednesday that he hopes to woo Caitlin Clark to his league with a "historic" offer. The legendary rapper made the comments after reports of BIG3's $5 million offer to the Iowa phenom spread online.

The BIG3 was founded in 2017 as a 3-on-3 basketball league and has continued to grow in popularity. With the league trying to continue to grow, Ice Cube, who has an estimated net worth of $160 million per Celebrity Net Worth, is looking to get Clark into his league.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship," Cube wrote on X. "But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.

"The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes."

Expand Tweet

The offer, as Ice Cube says, is historic, and currently, Clark hasn't commented on it and if she would take it. If the Iowa Hawkeyes star does turn away from the WNBA for the BIG3, it would be massive for the 3-on-3 league.

Ice Cube also sent out another message saying he wants BIG3 to be another professional option for players other than the NBA or WNBA:

"And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes."

The reported offer of $5 million for Clark is to play in eight regular season games and two playoff games. The guard would also get "substantial additional compensation" from merchandising and sponsorships, but the biggest part of the deal is that the Big3 would still allow Clark to play in the WNBA.

Clark has already declared for the WNBA draft and is expected to be the first overall pick.

Caitlin Clark trying to lead Iowa to a national championship

Although Caitlin Clark did receive this historic offer from Ice Cube and the BIG3, she hasn't responded to it as she's focused on March Madness.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and are set to play Colorado on Saturday.

Iowa has been led by Clark who had a game-high 32 points in the Hawkeyes' 64-54 win over West Virginia in the second round, which was a much closer game than originally thought.

Poll : Do you think Caitlin Clark should play in the Big3? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion