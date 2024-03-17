"People are insecure": WNBA star Kelsey Plum extends support for $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese amid trash-talking controversy

Referred to as college basketball's best trash-talker, Angel Reese was at it once again during her team's 75-60 win against Tennessee. The LSU Tigers' forward was seen trash-talking her opponents during the game.

Angel Reese, with a NIL-value of $1.8 million (as per On3.com), pointed towards the Tennessee bench and said:

"Get your money up broke a*s"

Kelsey Plum extends support for Angel Reese

In the All The Smoke Podcast, hosted by NBA champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, 2x All-Star and 2x WNBA Champ Kelsey Plum supported Angel Reese's on-court tactics.

After expressing his opinion, Barnes asked Plum:

"What are your thoughts as women and as players in your league when there was such an outrage for what she was doing (which is a part of the game)."

Plum stated that the trash-talking in women's games are same as in men's games, in fact, it might even be more.

"People are insecure. You have a strong black woman that's confident in herself and knows what she's talking about and she's just saying what she feels," said Plum. "I think a lot of people are like whoa like how do I feel about this?"

She added:

"I think it's the same way with women in general. You should see some of the things that people say on W games. Like I don't even know what they would ever make us up. We talk like y'all talk. There's no difference. It might even be catier, it's more personal."

Barnes had shown his support for Reese prior to Plum's comments, addressing the controversy it is creating amongst people. He said on the podcast:

"When Angel Reese got, I don't even know, people just got mad because she was talking sh**. Men talk this every single day. You guys worry a woman talked on the biggest stage and it wasn't one-sided. She was talking because Caitlin was definitely talking her sh** the entire time."

Failing to understand the outrage, he added:

"There was such an outrage for what, you know, when she was doing."

Angel Reese's trash-talking history

Reese is known for speaking her mind, on and off the court. The 2022-23 season had her throwing around taunts everywhere and when it finally came to the NCAA Championship game between LSU and Iowa, Reese got the upper hand.

An ESPN draft projection at the beginning of the season had Angel Reese as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Speaking during LSU's media days, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey spoke about the projection and how it affected Reese.

"That was an insult to her. We talked about the things she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her," Mulkey said.

The head coach added:

"She gets motivated in practice with someone going head-to-head with her or talking trash back at her. She's a competitor. I think she wants to be a good leader."

Reese has previously stated that the doubters have fueled her growth in the sport. The ESPN projection might be the perfect motivator for her as she looks to lead her team to another national championship.

Her infamous 'pointing at her ring finger' incident caught everyone's attention.

