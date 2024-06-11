“People’s princess”: College hoops fans react to UConn star Azzi Fudd’s latest snaps from training

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Jun 11, 2024 17:49 GMT
Paige Bueckers with her teammate Azzi Fudd [Instagram/@azzi35]

Azzi Fudd has been a charm of the UConn Huskies both on and off the field, alongside basketball sensation Paige Bueckers. UConn's IG handle posted pictures of the Huskies guard while practicing.

Rocking the sleeveless grey training jersey of the Huskies with navy blue shorts, Fudd was captured smiling while practicing her shooting. The post was captioned:

"the content you’ve been waiting for: here’s Azzi Fudd"
Fans reacted, with one commenting:

"THE PEOPLES PRINCESS IS BACK FROM HIBERNATION"
Another wrote: "admin knew we were stressin for azzi content"
"people's princess finally," said one more.

Have a look at some of the best fan reactions:

Screenshot via Instagram/@azzi35
Screenshot via Instagram/@azzi35

Azzi Fudd classifies Paige Bueckers as annoying best friend

UConn Huskies stars Paige Bueckers and Fudd share a unique bond, one marked by friendship and fierce competition. Despite being teammates for three years, their time on the court together has been limited due to injuries.

In a clip from "Overtime" released four years ago, Fudd shared insights into their dynamic, describing Bueckers as "one of the most annoying people ever" and comparing their relationship to having "a thousand siblings."

Their friendship, Fudd noted, is filled with ups and downs, often turning into competitions over anything. Bueckers, equally candid, mentioned:

"I know how to get under her skin, talk a little trash. Off the court, we joke a lot."

Their healthy and playful rivalry started five years ago at a USA basketball camp, where Fudd allegedly underestimated Bueckers.

youtube-cover

Their bond solidified over time, with Bueckers even convincing Fudd to join her at UConn. However, injuries have plagued both players. Bueckers sat out two seasons because of ACL tears, while Fudd missed a total of 33 games during her freshman and sophomore years due to an ACL injury and medial meniscal tears.

