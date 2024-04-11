Are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd friends? All we know about the UConn duo

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, teammates in UConn, were the expected 1-2 combo at the start of 2023-24 until Fudd sustained a medial meniscal tear and ACL tear in her right knee just two games in. The injury sidelined her for the rest of the season.

The bond they share goes back to high school at a USA Basketball camp, where they were trying out for the same position. At first, Fudd didn't perceive Bueckers as much of a threat until she played ball at the camp.

"I don’t really look like a basketball player as much as I am," Bueckers said. "She definitely underestimated me. I knew what she was. She was a bucket. But I guess it took a while for her to understand what I was."

It was the 5-foot-11 guard that recruited Fudd to join the Huskies program. The shooting guard from St. John's College High School in Washington D.C. was enticed to come to UConn thanks to Bueckers' video presentation of her finest passes. Thereon, the two forged a friendship over the years they spent dedicating to the same program.

The competitive nature of both players likely helped the team's performance during the 2023-24 season, but unfortunately, Fudd's season was cut short due to the injury.

Bueckers, who had suffered various injuries in her initial years at UConn, was saddened by her friend's injury. However, that inspired her to carry the load, with the expectation that Fudd would return next year and rekindle that partnership.

Paige Bueckers forgoes WNBA Draft to sign up for UConn return

UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd watching the 2022 NBA Finals.

In an interview with ESPN in February, Bueckers, who was tabbed as a sure-fire, first-round pick in the WNBA draft, declared that she would not sign up for the draft and instead return to play for UConn. She felt that her mission with the Huskies isn't done yet so she's coming back for another year.

"I just feel like I’m not done yet here," the point guard said. "I feel like God is still writing my story here. I’m just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end."

Another possible reason for her decision could be her desire to continue playing with her friend Fudd for another year. In the 2022-23 season, Bueckers suffered an injury that sidelined her for the entire season, while Fudd blossomed into one of the dependable shooting guards, averaging 15.1 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 88.2% from the free throw line.

In the just-concluded season, it was Fudd who got hurt, leading Bueckers to carry the load for UConn as she tallied 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Bueckers staying for another season with the Huskies and the return of her friend Fudd will be great news as they will form a 1-2 punch in the guard position, making UConn one of the favorites to win the 2024-25 national title.

