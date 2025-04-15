“People at UConn deserve life or death desperation”: Dan Hurley gets 100% real on his dedication as Huskies head coach

UConn men's basketball didn't live up to expectations this season. The Huskies, who entered as back-to-back national champions, went to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed and fell in the Round of 32.

Ad

Head coach Dan Hurley sat down for an interview with Esquire for the 2025 'Mavericks of Sports' edition. He reflected on his dedication to winning at UConn.

“If you don’t have that mindset, if you’re not that type of competitor when the game starts, then you’re probably in the wrong business,” Hurley said. “My shareholders here — the fans, the people at UConn — deserve life-or-death desperation from their head basketball coach, for the amount of money they’re paying me."

Ad

Trending

"I’m going to do everything humanly possible to win every single game for them, bordering on making myself look like an ass at times — that’s a risk I’m willing to take,” he added.

Ad

Hurley is known for his intensity, sometimes vocalizing his frustration about officiating or using profanity in game situations. The head coach has his fair share of critics, and his interview with Esqurie makes it clear that he knows he sometimes looks "like an ass" due to his antics.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

However, he will have it no other way. And that's why he has been so successful in the NCAA circuit.

Ad

Dan Hurley and his UConn squad's rocky 2024-25 season

After repeating the Championship last year, Hurley's Huskies were No. 3. By Week 5, they were in the bottom spot of the AP Top 25. UConn had an up-and-down start, picking up four wins to kick off the season but immediately following it with three consecutive losses.

Conference play also wasn't as kind to the Huskies as it had been in the preceding season. UConn finished third in the Big East with a 14-6 conference record and fell to Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Hurley said that his squad "earned the 8-seed" in March Madness after a difficult season and that the lack of expectations took away pressure for the Huskies in the postseason.

Ad

"I feel like, in a weird way, it's a little pressure off of us going into the tournament where we could just go out and let it rip right now," Hurley said. "We don't have this huge pressure of expectations. A lot of people don't think we're going to win the first game."

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Hurley was unable to replicate the excellence that led UConn to back-to-back national championships in the past two seasons. After a rocky year for the Huskies, he will look to return his squad to being a top competitor next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here