"Perfect marriage of energy": Analyst praises Rick Pitino’s impact at St. John’s

Villanova head coach Kevin Willard recently shared high praise for Rick Pitino and his revitalizing influence at St. John’s during a July 11 appearance on the "Off the Carousel" show by "The Field of 68."

Willard, who once served under Pitino, will now be facing his former mentor in the Big East, a challenge he seems to embrace with respect. He was asked if he was ready to go against Pitino and what he had going on with the Red Storm.

“The best thing about Rick Pitino is that he has an energy that is unmatched,” he said. “And I think New York City has that energy. But when you're in New York City, it's just a different role. And I think St. John's and him are so perfect because he brings the same energy that New York City brings. If you're not working on all cylinders, if you're not working, if you're not going with his energy, you're going to quickly find out about it.”

“And I think the job he's done at St. John's and the opportunity St. John's gave him, I agree with you. I think it's a perfect marriage. I think it's great for the Big East. I think it's great for Northeast basketball. I think St. John's is rolling the way they're rolling, and the Barton's rocking the way it was rocking. I think there's no negative about it and him being at St. John's, I just think it's awesome.” [Timestamp 23:00]

Willard and Pitino share a long coaching history, as the Vilanova head coach began his journey under Pitino with the Boston Celtics and later followed him to Louisville, where he worked as an assistant coach for six years.

Rick Pitino on how he used NIL rather complain about it

Pitino built St. John’s to become a respected program again within two seasons, and one of his tools was the NIL, which he decided to use to his advantage, rather than complain.

"I felt the change was here and quitting, resigning, complaining is of no value," Pitino to the "The Herd." "You have to win the day. You have to get the job done, and I just felt that ‘Okay, we’re going to use it to the best of our abilities at St. John's.'

Pitino’s Red Storm followed a 20-13 record in the 2023-24 season, with a 31-5 record in 2024-25, winning the Big East regular season and Tournament titles.

