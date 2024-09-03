Philadelphia phenom Ahmad Nowell could ignite UConn’s championship hopes with Kyle Lowry-like impact

Dan Hurley’s latest addition, point guard Ahmad Nowell, could be a game-changer for the UConn Huskies’ three-peat pursuit. The 18-year-old brings significant high school basketball experience from Philadelphia and grit that the Quaker City is known for.

The 6-foot guard has already drawn comparisons to Kyle Lowry, with several experts citing the 76ers' guard's toughness and other similarities to Nowell's game.

“Before I ever knew that I was going to be at UConn, everyone always told me I was a Big East guard,” Nowell said via Sports Illustrated in his introductory press conference.

“The grittiness from Philly, the dog, the toughness,” he added.

Moreover, the freshman is confident in his abilities too. He referred to himself as “a Swiss army knife,” promising to show elite gameplay in all facets of the game. His argument for choosing the Huskies was his desire to win, which is another good sign for Dan Hurley.

On offense, Ahmad Nowell can execute his game from all three levels. He can shoot at a high clip, get to his desired spots, has an elite layup package, likes to play off contact and can efficiently find cutting or open teammates at the same time.

Ahmad Nowell's starting role is not promised

Nowell’s role and impact on the Huskies will only be seen after the season begins. UConn already has returning guards Hassan Diarra and Solo Ball alongside transfer Aidan Mahaney. The personnel argues against the Philadelphia product’s starting role in his freshman season.

Moreover, the newcomer will need some time to acclimatize himself to NCAA basketball. Nevertheless, Ahmad Nowell seemingly has all the tools to fit into Hurley's complex system.

Hurley could look to utilize his first year to polish his skills, ease his transition, gradually earn his minutes and stay fresh for whenever Hurley puts him in. The championship coach is known to have some of the most creative rotations.

After winning the title in 2023, Hurley lost key starters Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo to the big league. This offseason, it was Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer.

However, what launched Hurley into the conversation of being the best coaching mind in the NCAA was winning the 2024 title without his previous season’s star players. Ahmad Nowell could help him achieve that again to win a historic three-peat in Storrs.

Do you think Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies will win the national championship for a third consecutive year next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

