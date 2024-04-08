PHOTO: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese shares snap from practice with Spurs' superstar Victor Wembanyama's trainer

Angel Reese is leaving the women's college basketball scene way higher than the one she entered a few years ago. The next stop for the LSU Lady Tigers star forward is the WNBA draft. And for that, she has taken the help of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembenyama’s trainer, Tim Martin.

Reese took to Instagram to share a snippet of her training with Martin. She can be seen listening to what the trainer has to say and soaking in the information. It looks like the star player, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.8 million, is leaving nothing to chance, even though the draft might be a mere formality for her.

Here is what LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese had to say about training with Tim Martin:

“Work with one of the BEST!”

Angel Reese in training with Tim Martin.

Martin has previously trained Wembenyama before the 20-year-old’s time in the NBA. The Spurs picked the French basketball star as the first overall in last year's draft. Recently, Martin took to X to share a video of one such training session with the joint tallest active NBA player.

Reese has achieved a lot during her time in Baton Rouge and established herself as one of the faces of women's college basketball. She also led the Lady Tigers to a national title last year. It remains to be seen what Martin’s training can add to her game.

Angel Reese reveals her biggest goal after WNBA draft declaration

Angel Reese disclosed her ultimate goal as a basketball player after announcing her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. In an interview with Vogue, the star player said she decided to forgo her remaining college eligibility to turn pro.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro-and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

The decision came after the Lady Tigers crashed out of the national title race after a close defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. Caitlin Clark's Iowa was the same team that they had beaten in the title game last year. Now both the faces of women's college basketball will compete at the professional level.

