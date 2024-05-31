PHOTO: Cavinder twins gear up for annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show in Miami 

The Cavinder twins are back in university to play their final year of college basketball. The two have been busy working with various brands like Hustle Beauty, Slate Milk, and Gatsby Chocolate. Haley and Hanna also launched their fitness app, which will help users take advantage of different types of workouts.

Recently, the twin sisters announced that they were going to participate in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach.

Haley and Hanna uploaded a story on their Instagram account after attending a fitting session for their outfits with the following caption:

"Fitting complete."

Image Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram

The Cavinder twins also uploaded an 'outfit check' video where they showed off the ensemble they wore to their outfit fitting.

Trending

"This is a dream of ours. When we found out, we did not know how to act."

Fans will surely be excited to see the duo at the annual swimsuit fashion show which will be attended by TikTok star Alix Earle.

Cavinder twins revealed what position they would like to play as football players

The Cavinder twins have always prioritized their physical health. They spoke to Overtime and discussed which position they would like to play if they were part of a gridiron team. Additionally, they also revealed which school they would have liked to attend if they could play football at the college level.

“Quarterback absolutely,” Hanna told George Macintyre of Overtime.

While Hanna would've liked to throw the pigskin, her sister Haley zeroed in on the wide receiver position. The Cavinder twins also said that they would play for the University of Miami, pledging their loyalty to their current team.

Fans will see Haley and Hanna Cavinder play for the Florida Gators once again. This would be their fifth and final season as college basketball athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback