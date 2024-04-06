PHOTO: Donovan Clingan’s dad wears unique shirt with UConn star’s face all over it ahead of Final Four showdown against Alabama

Huskies' Donovan Clingan's father Bill is loving the gift that a fan gave him.

Bill was seen wearing a unique button-down with his son's face printed on it. The shirt also featured large and colorful hibiscus and palm trees.

Donovan Clingan, who stands at 7-foot-3, and the Connecticut Huskies are preparing to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four showdown on Saturday.

Along with being an important part of the team, Clingan is aiming to launch his brand, "Cling Kong," which offers t-shirts, hoodies, and other essential gear that a sportsperson requires.

Who is Donovan Clingan's mother?

Donovan played out his basketball legacy at Bristol Central High School, following in the footsteps of his mother, Stacey Porrini Clingan.

Stacey Porini initially excelled in swimming rather than basketball but became one of the top players on the Bristol Central basketball team. Basketball was not her primary focus during middle school, where she had limited involvement in the sport.

But it was in high school that Stacey discovered her passion for basketball. Standing at six-foot-two, she played in the center position, just like her son. Stacey's remarkable skill set was the result of dedicated effort and determination.

Donovan Clingan's mother graduated in 1993, holding the school's all-time records for rebounds (1,032) and blocked shots (273).She received all-conference recognition in basketball, swimming, and track and field.

Stacey then married Bill Clingan in 2000 and had her son on February 23, 2004, and a daughter, Olivia, in 2005. However, she died after an eight-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 42. This motivated Donovan to continue her legacy.

"I really wasn't the biggest fan of basketball, and I loved it and enjoyed playing it, but really when she passed, it made me realize how much I loved basketball and gave me a reason why to be great," Clingan said (via CTPost).

The sophomore athlete channeled his anger and focus toward basketball, learning from his mother's lesson. His father Bill also played an important role in supporting him. Seen at almost all of his games with Donovan's longtime girlfriend, Bill will surely be there in the Final Four matchup.