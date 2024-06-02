PHOTO: Duke commit Khaman Maluach shows off photography skills at K Academy

Five-star center Khaman Maluach added to the impressive Duke recruiting class of 2024 when he committed to the program in April. He was part of the NBA Academy Africa and currently plays for the City Oilers in the Basketball Africa League.

The Blue Devils' Instagram account posted a picture of Maluach settling into the campus and taking pictures with his camera during a basketball game at the K Academy.

Khaman Maluach welcomed enthusiastically by Duke

Khaman Maluach was one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the class of 2024. According to ESPN, he was rated a five-star prospect out of the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal after taking up the game full-time in 2020.

In 2023, he was the Basketball Without Borders defensive MVP putting several basketball programs on notice with his talents.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was full of praise for Maluach when he announced his commitment to the Blue Devils. The Duke coach highlighted the aspects that made the center such a special talent.

"I am really excited to welcome Khaman Maluach to Duke. Joining us from South Sudan and NBA Academy Africa, Khaman brings an incredible perspective and unique talents to our program,” Scheyer said.

“At 7'2, Khaman can score inside and out, handle the ball, and protect the rim at a high level. His vocal leadership, the energy and enthusiasm that he plays with, and his commitment to winning above individual statistics stood out to me when watching him throughout the recruiting process."

The Duke Blue Devils will lose core players to the NBA Draft including Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski. Khaman Maluach will have to step up to fill the void.

Luckily for Duke, Maluach will join an elite recruiting class that includes Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country according to ESPN, Patrick Ngongba II, Darren Harris, Isaiah Evans, and Kon Knueppel.

Jon Scheyer could not hide his eagerness to get to work with the Sudanese center after the Olympics.

"We are anxious to get to work with Khaman after he competes in the Olympics this summer with (former Duke player) Luol Deng and the South Sudanese National Team," Scheyer said.

There is always pressure on Duke to be among the contenders for the national championship and the class of 2024 has its task cut out.

